Hundreds of New Work Coaches Join the Jobs Frontline in Wales

The jobs frontline in Wales has been boosted by another 593 Work Coaches – helping people across the UK get back into work.

With 10,000 new Work Coaches now supporting people around the UK, this milestone signals that not only are there more Work Coaches to help get people back into work than ever before, but that the UK Government remains on track to meet its pledge of 13,500 new Work Coaches by the end of March.

More Work Coaches means jobseekers across the country will have more personalised support available to help them find their next role, upskill to expanding or new sectors, or to switch jobs.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

“I’m delighted that hundreds of new Work Coaches have been recruited across Wales, showing the UK Government’s commitment to support and guide jobseekers back into work. “As we build back better from the pandemic, getting people into jobs will be vital and work coaches will have an important role to play.”

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies said:

“This is a hugely significant milestone in our recruitment drive. We have now recruited 10,000 new Work Coaches, 593 of which are in Wales. “They will form the backbone of our bold and ambitious Plan for Jobs, with their expertise and guidance crucial in supporting jobseekers in Wales in retraining, upskilling or re-entering the workplace, as we build back better from the pandemic.”

The UK Government’s Plan for Jobs is creating hundreds of thousands of new opportunities – including thousands of jobs for 16 – 24 year olds to ensure no-one is left behind in the nation’s recovery.

The Kickstart Scheme has already created 120,000 roles, we have increased the number of apprenticeships and traineeships available, and boosted funding for the National Careers Service.

Background:

The new Work Coaches are an addition to the 680 Work Coaches that were operating in Wales in June 2020.

Along with helping people improve their CV, interview chances and job search, Work Coaches also help arrange more structured support including:

The £2 billion Kickstart scheme which puts young people receiving benefits first in line for new, high quality, six-month roles provided by employers from all sectors. The placements give them a wage for the duration and the chance to build their experience and professional networks.

The £238 million JETS programme targeting those out of work for three months with a range of help from expert providers, including specialist advice on how people can move into growing sectors.