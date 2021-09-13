Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

As the lead developer of Cardiff’s £2 billion garden city Plasdŵr, Redrow share what it takes to build a community from scratch.

Work is well underway on what will become a whole new community the size of Cowbridge and as the biggest project in Wales, Flintshire headquartered Redrow is rightly proud to be leading the masterplanning and creating up to half of the 7000 new homes.

Nature and green space are central to the design that combines the very best of town and country with Plasdŵr progressively becoming a place with its own distinct identity. The Redrow team tell us more here:

The New Homes Podcast – Episode 8 | How do you build a community from scratch? from Redrow Homes on Vimeo.

Redrow is a leading premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year ending 28th June 2020, the Group reported revenue of £1.3 billion. 93% of products, services and labour were procured locally in 2020.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.
 

