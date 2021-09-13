As the lead developer of Cardiff’s £2 billion garden city Plasdŵr, Redrow share what it takes to build a community from scratch.

Work is well underway on what will become a whole new community the size of Cowbridge and as the biggest project in Wales, Flintshire headquartered Redrow is rightly proud to be leading the masterplanning and creating up to half of the 7000 new homes.

Nature and green space are central to the design that combines the very best of town and country with Plasdŵr progressively becoming a place with its own distinct identity. The Redrow team tell us more here:

The New Homes Podcast – Episode 8 | How do you build a community from scratch? from Redrow Homes on Vimeo.