Housing Association Turns Historic Building into Homes

A South Wales housing association has completed its first development of 2024 by handing over the keys to eight brand-new homes.

This milestone marks the transformation of the former Pentre Hotel site into housing, including a specially adapted one-bedroom ground floor flat.

The housing association collaborated with local contractors, WK Plasterers, on the project, which began in early 2023. The new homes now complement the existing properties in the neighbouring Llewellyn Place development, enhancing the overall look and community feel of the area.

Sarah Davies, Development Manager at Trivallis, said:

“It’s wonderful to breathe new life into this historic building in Pentre. After completing the Llewellyn Place development next door, we recognised the potential to further improve the area’s look and feel while providing new homes to meet local housing needs. “Working with local contractors has allowed us to reinvest in the local economy and create jobs. This is a core principle in all our development work and why we continue to partner with excellent local firms like WK Plasterers.”

Councillor Mark Norris, Cabinet Member for Prosperity and Development at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, added:

“It’s fantastic to see social housing grants being used not only to address local housing demand but also to bolster the local economy. “As a Council, we are incredibly supportive of projects that increase much-needed affordable housing, in accessible and sustainable locations. Even more so when derelict or empty properties are brought back into use. “Trivallis have done a great job transforming the building into high quality homes, in a way that’s sympathetic to the existing architecture and surrounding area. I hope the new residents will be very happy in their new homes.”

The redevelopment project was delivered in partnership with Welsh Government, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, WK Plasterers Ltd, Chamberlain Moss King, Strongs, Asbri Planning and Vale Consultancy.