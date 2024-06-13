Housing Association Staff Volunteer to Support Communities

A North Wales housing association has created a volunteering group designed to support its schemes and communities.

ClwydAlyn’s staff-run volunteering group, the Sports and Social Committee (SAS), has traditionally arranged events such as voucher draws, photo competitions, fantasy football and resident and staff fun days. Looking to get more staff members involved with ClwydAlyn’s volunteering policy, the group created DIY SAS to give back to the housing association’s schemes and communities.

ClwydAlyn manages more than 6,300 homes and provides care and support services across Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Conwy, Wrexham, Powys and Isle of Anglesey.

The first DIY SAS project saw a group of staff members spend the day at Llandudno-based independent living scheme Tan y Fron. While there, they tidied up the communal garden, cut back shrubs, weeded, and trimmed plants that had overgrown, ready for its 10th-anniversary party.

Other local companies also supported the project, including Law Construction who provided slate, Samco who donated gloves, and GE Tools who commissioned 50 hi-vis vests with the DIY SAS logo.

Debjani Basu, Tan y Fron scheme manager, said:

“A massive thank you to the team that organised and volunteered to spruce up our garden in Tan y Fron. This means so much to the staff and residents of Tan y Fron. The courtyard garden is the heart of Tan y Fron and it brings joy to all who live and work here. I know the volunteers also included family members of our staff and they need a special mention for giving up their time and energy for this volunteering project.”

Nigel Blackwell, ClwydAlyn’s plumbing and heating manager, said: