Housebuilder Lends Helping Hand to Cardiff Litter Pickers

A developer has donated £1,000 to litter pickers in Cardiff as part of its Community Champions scheme.

Persimmon Homes East Wales, the company behind the St Edeyrns development in the north-east of the city, presented the cheque to Mike Payne, Chairman of the local litter pickers, and members of the group, for a second consecutive year.

The group state their aims are to keep the local community clean, meet people on the estate, enjoy themselves, and get some exercise at the same time.

The multi-phase St Edeyrns site saw the opening of a primary school last year, with commercial units already occupied on site.

The funding came from the business’ Community Champions scheme which sees the East Wales region donate £24,000 each year to good causes and much-valued organisations in the areas in which it builds. Recent recipients in the area include Pentwyn Dynamos FC, Rumney RFC, and the Cardiff City FC Community Foundation.

Persimmon Homes East Wales’ Sales Director, Victoria Williams, said:

“We’re delighted to support the litter pickers at St Edeyrns Village for the second year running, especially as we come to the end of our activity on site, with only one plot remaining for sale on the development. “Unfortunately, some people do drop litter from time to time so it’s really heartening when organisations like this who have pride in their community give up their time to look after their community. “It has been a pleasure to have built out our development at St Edeyrns and we look forward to finishing the final elements in the coming months as we aim to leave a positive and lasting legacy in the area.”

Mike Payne, Chair of St Edeyrns Litter Pickers, added: