Hodge Makes Further Investment in Net Zero Technology Company Sero

Hodge has announced it has made a further equity investment in Sero, a Cardiff-based energy technology and services business, taking its stake in the company to 22%.

Following initial investment in December 2021, Hodge and Legal and General Capital made a £5.5million joint investment in Sero, giving Hodge an initial 10.2% stake in the business, which is has now increased to 22% thanks to this new deal.

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said on the recent investment:

“In the 16 months since we made our first investment in Sero we have seen the company go from strength to strength, working with more housing associations in England and also extending its reach where it’s now advising construction companies about how to build more sustainable homes. “Its ethos is to reduce carbon emissions of peoples’ homes, as well as supporting new developments to be as carbon efficient as possible, all while helping residents live affordably and sustainably. These values are a perfect fit for Hodge – our mission is to help our customers in the moments that matter – and the climate and cost of living crises are just that – pivotal moments which we have to work together to reverse and support one another with.”

James Williams, founder and CEO of Sero, said of Hodge’s further investment: