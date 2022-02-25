Historic Montgomery Gaol ‘Cells’ at Auction

A nineteenth century Grade II listed former gaol situated just a mile from the border with England in mid Wales has been sold at auction.
Sean Roper, of Newport, Gwent-Based Paul Fosh Auctions, who are selling the historic building, said its rural location and ‘uniqueness' helped make the property, with a guide price of £210,000-plus, a real steal.
The Old Gaol, on Gaol Road, in the county town of Montgomery (Trefaldwyn) dates back to 1832 sold for £230,000 after attracting nine bids from five individual bidders. The identity of the new owner has not been revealed.
The imposing property, now converted to seven apartments, is approached by an arched gateway and surrounded by its own grounds, retains many original features not the least of which is a towering cell wall.
Sean said:
“The former gaol, in the ancient border town of Montgomery, is a unique and quirky historic building which appealed to prospective new owners looking for something that is completely out of the ordinary and unlike anything else on the market. The new owner will most probably be keen to put their own stamp on this wonderful historic property.
“The Grade11 listed former gaol, which is being sold by its private owner, is steeped in history and retains intriguing indications of its past use as a gaol in the early 19th century with, for example, the high walls of a former cell block of the former custodial centre forming an integral part of the building.
“I would think that the property, right in the middle of Wales but very close to the border with England which is about a mile away, could well appeal to someone from the English Midlands, places like Birmingham or Coventry that sort of area, as the road connections are very good.
“It could also be used as an unusual airbnb property or with some investment renovated into a complex of luxury apartments as it's in such an idyllic, breath-taking location close to Offa's Dyke.
“It's a bit of a blank canvas really. This sort of Grade II listed property, in its wonderful location close to various areas of natural beauty, the Snowdonia national park is not far from the property, doesn't come up very often so it created a great deal of interest.
“The building is approached via Gaol Road with the impressive arched grandiose gateway immediately in view, this being a separate property but retaining pedestrian access through the archway to the old gaol. Alternatively there is vehicle access to the right leading to a parking bay and gardens with scope for further parking bays if required.
“The property was previously converted to seven flats by a housing association with a mix of one and two bed units. It now offers scope for improvements and the potential to reconfigure with either higher spec flats, holiday accommodation or even as a single, a large family dwelling (subject to necessary planning consents).”