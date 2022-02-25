Historic Montgomery Gaol ‘Cells’ at Auction

A nineteenth century Grade II listed former gaol situated just a mile from the border with England in mid Wales has been sold at auction.

Sean Roper, of Newport, Gwent-Based Paul Fosh Auctions, who are selling the historic building, said its rural location and ‘uniqueness' helped make the property, with a guide price of £210,000-plus, a real steal.

The Old Gaol, on Gaol Road, in the county town of Montgomery (Trefaldwyn) dates back to 1832 sold for £230,000 after attracting nine bids from five individual bidders. The identity of the new owner has not been revealed.

The imposing property, now converted to seven apartments, is approached by an arched gateway and surrounded by its own grounds, retains many original features not the least of which is a towering cell wall.

