High Spec Individual Office Space at Cardiff University

Sbarc | spark, located on the Cardiff Innovation Campus at Maindy Park, will be the front door to innovation at Cardiff University.

The upcoming seven-storey facility will house Cardiff Innovations at sbarc, a new venture, providing cutting-edge lettable facilities that will help businesses, researchers and students work across disciplines and with partners to influence policy and build enterprises that create products, spinouts, start-ups, and social enterprises.

Cardiff Innovations at sbarc will feature competitively priced office and co-working space, with units available in sizes ranging from 226sq.ft to 1163 sq. ft with corresponding, flexible capacities of three persons to a maximum of 18 persons. The units will be fully furnished with desks, chairs, and storage to suit the occupancy level selected.

The offices are fully serviced – including cleaning, security, and reception services, along with 24/7 key card access. All will have access to a dedicated tea point kitchen area on each floor with complimentary tea and coffee as well as an onsite café from a local independent provider.

Ultrafast internet connectivity (speeds up to 500 Mbps), telephony services and 24-hour support will be provided by an external company.

A series of bookable and non-bookable meeting rooms and conference facilities will be available, with a variety of easy access IT/AV facilities in each. A multitude of informal break-out spaces which do not require booking will also be available.

Onsite parking will be available at an additional cost and numerous other transport links are available with close proximity to the city centre, major rail lines and cycleways.

Professor Karen Holford, Deputy Vice Chancellor and John Boughton, from Bouygues UK, will provide a Zoom update of progress at Cardiff Innovation Campus on 13 May from 3pm to 4pm. If you would like to join the event and find out more, please sign up here.

Coming Winter 2021, Come join us.