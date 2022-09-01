Health Board Awards Radiology Extension to Pave Aways

A £1.68m scheme to extend and improve radiology facilities at Wrexham Maelor Hospital has been awarded to building contractor Pave Aways.

Pave Aways will carry out an internal remodel of existing space within the hospital to house new imaging equipment including CT, MRI and X-ray rooms, an interim CT scanner room for whilst the work is ongoing and associated works.

Pave Aways has delivered a number of previous contracts for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board including the creation of a data centre at the hospital, the refurbishment of The Elms, which delivers community drug and alcohol rehabilitation services in Wrexham, and the extension and remodelling of Corwen Medical Centre. It will manage the contract from its Welsh headquarters in Benjamin Road.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen said, its background in the healthcare sector would enable hospital services to operate as normal while it was working on site.

He said,