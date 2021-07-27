Head of Prince’s Trust Cymru to Take the Helm at Business in Focus

Philip Jones, Director of the Prince’s Trust Cymru is appointed as Chief Executive of Business in Focus, expert business support organisation and commercial landlords.

Following the retirement of current Chief Executive, Katy Chamberlain, Phil will take on the task of guiding the pioneering social enterprise that is the premier provider of business support services in Wales. Offering expert finance and business advice services as well as a wide range of flexible office, workshop and industrial space, Phil will take on the leadership of the team at Business in Focus as it remains committed to its goal to support people to start and grow their businesses, whatever their starting point.

Speaking of his appointment he said:

“I’m thrilled that the Business in Focus Board have put their faith in me to be their new Chief Executive. The opportunity to build on Katy Chamberlain’s exceptional achievements is very exciting indeed. As we emerge from the most challenging of years, it really is time to light the brightest of beacons and ensure that the very best of Welsh enterprise is at the heart of our future prosperity and wellbeing. I therefore look forward to working with the Business in Focus community on these and other endeavours from October.”

Phil has spent the past five years leading the Prince’s Trust Cymru and prior to that was the Wales Area Manager for The Royal British Legion during a time of the charity’s transformation. Previously, he served in the Armed Forces for over 25 years as an officer in The Royal Welsh. His roles included overseeing the delivery of combat and leadership training, media and strategic communications, and planning and delivering intelligence training both in the UK and abroad.

He added:

“I would also like to give my heartfelt and warmest possible thanks to staff, volunteers and supporters of The Prince’s Trust Cymru, who have gifted me the most incredible 5-years. Their supreme efforts have helped many thousands of young people in Wales to find their confidence, build their life skills, get a job, set up in business and so much more. I therefore look forward to deepening the already strong relationship that exists between The Prince’s Trust and Business in Focus in the years to come. There’s lots to do!”

Welcoming Phil, Business in Focus Chair Geraint Evans commented: