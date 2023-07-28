Head of Finance Joins Wagonex as Subscription Service Continues to Scale

The B2B and B2C car subscription platform, Wagonex, has announced the appointment of Chris Gibbs as its Head of Finance. In his role, Chris will oversee the company’s financial operations and support the business during a period of rapid growth.

Wagonex offers an alternative to ownership with a monthly subscription service, in a bid to eliminate long payment plans and unexpected additional costs.

With over 10 years of experience in the finance industry, Chris joins Wagonex from British automotive services company RAC, where he was a Senior Finance Business Partner. Prior to the RAC, Chris has held roles within the finance function at both GoCompare.com and Arcadis, along with various management roles in accounting and consulting. His experience, combined with a deep understanding of the automotive industry will assist in driving Wagonex forward in the coming months and years.

In his role, Chris will provide guidance and challenge ways of working to further improve processes and outputs. He will also help identify and prepare for growth opportunities that will help sustain the business’ upward trajectory.

On his appointment, Chris said:

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to work for a start-up that has the potential for ambitious growth and is making waves in the industry. After meeting the team at Wagonex, I was impressed by their positive energy and dedication. Toby has put together a fantastic group of people, and I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.” “It’s fantastic to play a part in a business that is committed to contributing to the growth potential of the developing car subscription market. As a new member of the team, I am highly motivated to contribute to its success and will try my best to surpass our already ambitious goals.”

Wagonex recently announced the recruitment of Joel Livermore and Claude Compere to its product team, and is continuing to expand due to consistent year-on-year growth.

Toby Kernon, CEO and the Founder of Wagonex said: