Have Your Say on Rhondda Wind Farm Plans

People living in the vicinity of Mynydd y Glyn in Rhondda Cynon Taf are being invited to find out more and have their say on emerging plans for a wind farm that could provide enough power to meet the electricity needs of approximately 32,000 homes a year.

Pennant Walters propose up to seven wind turbines, with a maximum blade height of 180m on the site, 3km to the west of Pontypridd. The site is situated on an upland plateau with steep sloping sides, extending to around 200 hectares and is currently mostly grassland used for grazing.

The wind farm could generate up to 42 MW of electricity, which could help Wales tackle the climate emergency and meet Welsh Government’s renewable energy objectives.

Pennant Walters wants to develop long-lasting relationships with its communities and is carrying out early engagement to give local people the chance to find out more and discuss the proposals with members of the project team.

All feedback will then be reviewed and used to help inform the number and location of the turbines proposed, which has not been determined yet. The detailed proposals will form the basis of the more detailed statutory consultation next Spring/Summer.

Dale Hart, managing director of Pennant Walters, said:

“We believe that the Mynydd y Glyn Wind Farm could make a significant contribution to Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council’s renewable energy targets in the immediate future, while delivering wider benefits to the surrounding communities over the next 30 years. “We place great value in the communities in which we operate and look forward to hearing the thoughts and ideas of local residents and stakeholders as we develop our proposals.”

Public exhibitions are being held:

2pm to 8pm on Thursday, 11 November at Capel Community Resource Centre, Tonyrefail, and 10am – 2pm on Saturday, 13 November at Waun Wen Community Recreation Centre, Trebanog.

As some form of Covid restrictions may be in place at the time, organisers are asking that you register your interest in advance so they can contact you with any safety requirements and a timeslot before the event. Please email [email protected] or call 01443 548032.

Alternatively, you can visit the virtual exhibition online (from 11 November) and give your feedback via the project website: www.mynydd-y-glyn.co.uk. Please submit your comments by 30 November 2021.

The communities in which Pennant Walters develops and operates wind farms are a key priority and each wind farm operates a community fund that invests money into the surrounding local communities. To date, Pennant Walters has distributed some £4million pounds to qualifying projects.

To find out more and sign up for updates on the proposals, visit www.mynydd-y-glyn.co.uk