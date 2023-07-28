Have Your Say on Green Spaces and Nature Sites in Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire County Council has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

The funding will enable between 15-20 small and medium sized Green Infrastructure Projects in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Magor with Undy and Rogiet to be designed. Green Infrastructure is the term used to describe the creation and management of green spaces, as well as schemes such as native tree planting, woodland management and sites that support wildlife and pollinators, including ponds and wetland.

This project is seeking further opinions of local residents, about the proposed sites and biodiversity enhancements. To get involved head to the Monlife website, fill out a short questionnaire and give your feedback before the consultation closes at midnight on Monday 4th September, 2023.

Monmouthshire County Council has mapped ‘Green Corridors’ (a series of connecting green spaces) which criss-cross urban areas. Wildlife, such as pollinators and birds, use these green corridors and linked green spaces as stepping stones for shelter or to find food, enroute to larger landscapes which encircle our settlements. Urban spaces are becoming increasingly more important in helping our wildlife thrive.

The importance of having wildlife rich native habitats has been identified on specific green sites, and proposed outline designs are designed to work alongside existing uses of these green spaces. The additional benefits to these new or enhanced habitats are: creation of resilient ecosystems, community wellbeing, managing climate change, providing clean air, storing carbon, providing flooding solutions and creating access to nature on our doorsteps. Where possible the council will seek funding to deliver these sites going forward.

Proposed Monmouthshire locations include:

Old Hereford Road Verges Key Plan, Old Hereford Road Deri View Primary School Car Park, Old Hereford Road (Central), Old Hereford Road (South), Belgrave Park, Cantref Primary School, Our Lady & St Michael’s Catholic Primary School, Monmouth: Rolls Avenue, Hendre Close Playing Field, Rockfield Avenue & Watery Lane, Clawdd Du (West), Clawdd Du (East)

Rolls Avenue, Hendre Close Playing Field, Rockfield Avenue & Watery Lane, Clawdd Du (West), Clawdd Du (East) Magor with Undy : Newport Rd Verges, Blenheim Avenue & Redwick Park .

: Newport Rd Verges, Blenheim Avenue & Redwick Park . Rogiet: Slade View verges & traffic islands, Rogiet Playing Fields, Rogiet Countryside Park/Severn Tunnel Junction.

Potential Green Infrastructure projects that could be included (dependent on existing ecology on the site):

New Hedgerows /management of hedgerows

Grassland management change/ Native wildflower meadows

Native bulb planting

Native Tree planting, including Orchards

Woodland management, such as coppicing

Pond creation or Damp/wet scrapes

Wildlife homes: bird/bat/mammal boxes/refugia as part of scheme

Cllr. Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities said:

“We are thrilled that the funding has been made available to develop plans for green corridors in Monmouthshire. I hope that residents and businesses in the areas being considered – Abergavenny, Magor with Undy, Monmouth and Rogiet – will take the opportunity to get involved and let us know what they would like to see planned for their community.”

Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment said: