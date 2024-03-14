Hallmark Greenhill Manor Named in Top 20 Care Homes in Wales

A Merthyr Tydfil care home has been rated a Top 20 Care Home in Wales by residents and relatives on independent review site carehome.co.uk.

Hallmark Greenhill Manor on Duffryn Road was awarded the title out of a total of 1,003 homes. The home is part of the Hallmark Luxury Care Homes Group, which was recognised in the Top 20 Large Care Home Groups category for the ninth year running.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have more than 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK. Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money. “We would like to congratulate Hallmark Greenhill Manor on being a Top 20 care home in Wales as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

General manager at Hallmark Greenhill Manor, Karen Beech, added: