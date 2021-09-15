Gwyn Howells Honoured for Contribution to the Welsh Red Meat Industry

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) Chief Executive Gwyn Howells has received a top industry award in recognition of his contribution to the development of the lamb, beef and pork sectors in Wales.

At a Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS) ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Mr. Howells was awarded with a Fellowship of the organisation.

Gwyn Howells grew up in a sheep farming background in Ceredigion, graduating from Bangor University before working with the Meat and Livestock Commission, assuming overall responsibility for the organisation’s activities in Wales with the advent of devolution at the turn of the century.

He then served as Chief Executive of the Welsh red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru since its foundation in 2003, establishing the new organisation and its headquarters in Aberystwyth.

Under his leadership, the organisation played a key role in building the PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef brands into premium quality foods recognised throughout the UK and internationally, and growing the value of Welsh red meat exports to £200million a year. In addition, the organisation has worked across the supply chain to deliver improvements in efficiency and sustainability.

Gwyn Howells said,