Gwent Law Firm Strengthens its Commercial Property Department

Newport and Pontypool based solicitors’ practice Everett Tomlin Lloyd and Pratt have confirmed the appointment of solicitor Paige Moseley.
Paige joins solicitors Robert Twigg and Susie Marsden-Allan at the firm's commercial property department based at the practice's office in the Gold Tops district of Newport.
Robert Twigg, Head of Department, said:
“We are delighted to welcome Paige to the department. Paige has an excellent academic background achieving a first class honours degree from the University of South Wales and winning the Blake Morgan prize for best performing legal practice course student. She has joined us after working as a commercial property solicitor in a local, well-regarded firm and I’m sure she will have a successful career with us.
“Paige has been involved in a wide variety of transactions with her previous firm and has experience in dealing with a variety of commercial property matters including the sale and acquisition of land and commercial property, acting for landlords and tenants in the drafting of leases and has dealt with commercial and residential property auction transactions. Paige very much strengthens our team and ensures we can continue to give an excellent service to our clients.”
Paige, aged 27, from Cwmbran, said:
“Everett Tomlin Lloyd and Pratt has a strong reputation and long history of providing legal services in South Wales. I am looking forward to working with both Robert and Susie and hope I can help develop the department while assisting local people and businesses in some of their most important transactions. I pride myself in my ability to tailor my advice to the client’s specific needs. I believe in providing a friendly and professional service to look after their interests and achieve their objectives.”
Everett Tomlin Lloyd and Pratt , which can trace its history back more than 200 years, has offices in Newport, Pontypool and Usk, employs more than 40 solicitors and staff. The practice holds both the Law Society Excellence Mark and the Conveyancing Quality Mark.