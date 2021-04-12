Gwent Law Firm Strengthens its Commercial Property Department

Paige joins solicitors Robert Twigg and Susie Marsden-Allan at the firm's commercial property department based at the practice's office in the Gold Tops district of Newport.

Robert Twigg, Head of Department, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Paige to the department. Paige has an excellent academic background achieving a first class honours degree from the University of South Wales and winning the Blake Morgan prize for best performing legal practice course student. She has joined us after working as a commercial property solicitor in a local, well-regarded firm and I’m sure she will have a successful career with us.

“Paige has been involved in a wide variety of transactions with her previous firm and has experience in dealing with a variety of commercial property matters including the sale and acquisition of land and commercial property, acting for landlords and tenants in the drafting of leases and has dealt with commercial and residential property auction transactions. Paige very much strengthens our team and ensures we can continue to give an excellent service to our clients.”