GS Verde Group Appoints New Tax Director

GS Verde Group, the award-winning corporate advisory firm, has appointed a new Tax Director, Emma Jones. This strategic move further strengthens the company's leadership team and solidifies its commitment to providing clients with comprehensive tax advisory services as part of its ambitious plans for 2024.

Emma's appointment follows a period of significant growth for GS Verde Group, marked by its recent admission to the JP Jenkins share-dealing platform and the appointment of a new non-executive director in January 2024. Her expertise will be instrumental in steering the Group's tax team under the leadership of Joel Dunning, Head of GS Verde Tax & Accountants.

Emma brings 22 years of experience as a corporate tax adviser. Before joining GS Verde Group, Emma began her career in accountancy before specialising in tax as part of Azets where she held a senior position as Tax Associate Director covering personal and corporate compliance, as well as advisory in employee share schemes, EIS, tax clearance, and tax planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emma to GS Verde Group,” said Joel Dunning, Head of GS Verde Tax & Accountants. “Her proven track record and specialist knowledge of the tax landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our tax offering and support our clients through complex transactions. Emma will be leading our specialist tax team as we continue to develop and expand it in the coming months.”

Beyond the boost of recruiting top talent to the business, Emma's appointment as Tax Director signals the next stepping stone in GS Verde Group’s bold ambitions for 2024; a key investment in expertise that empowers their multidiscipline team to tackle increasingly large and complex transactions. This sets the stage for the new tax team which will allow GS Verde Group to capture an even larger share of the market and solidify its position as a leading multidiscipline powerhouse in the M&A landscape.

Regarding her appointment, Emma said