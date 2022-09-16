Growth Results in HCR’s Expansion into Cardiff’s Iconic Hodge House

Growth within Harrison Clark Rickerbys’ Welsh office in Cardiff has resulted in the firm expanding its presence by moving into the iconic Hodge House building in Cardiff’s city centre.

The move which took place on 5 September marks the next phase in the firm’s journey in Wales, where we continue to provide a full legal service to meet client demand.

HCR ‘came home’ to Cardiff in February 2020, after years of working in Wales, bringing many of the original team of five back to their roots and nearer to clients. The pandemic didn’t halt growth and the team was bolstered by key partner hires and a merger with leading financial services regulatory firm Stuart Brothers Solicitors

The now 40-strong team has grown beyond the firm’s expectations, developing specialisms including a full private client service and advising on blockchain and NFTs. Head of Office, Hefin Archer-Williams said:

“Clients value our ability to deliver high-quality legal services for businesses and individuals and being located in the city centre will mean we’re even more accessible for them. This move will enhance our position in the community, who we want to thank for their support over the last two and a half years.”

HCR’s Cardiff team were recently recognised at the South Wales Law Awards with a triple win. In August the civil and employment teams were appointed to the Police Federation of England and Wales legal panel – this follows our appointment to the legal panel of the National Procurement Service for Wales (NPS) last year.

We look forward to hosting our clients, professional contacts and community partners at Hodge House soon.

Harrison Clark Rickerbys has more than 800 staff and partners based at offices in Cardiff, Birmingham, Cambridge, Cheltenham, Hereford, London, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Thames Valley, Worcester and the Wye Valley, providing a complete spectrum of legal services to both business and private clients regionally and nationwide.

The firm has global reach via its network of independent law firms, LawExchange International. It also has a number of highly successful teams specialising in individual sectors, including health and social care, education, technology, agricultural and rural affairs, finance and financial services, defence, security and the forces, and construction.