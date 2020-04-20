Growth For Welsh Tech Firm as Identity Verification’s Increase

Cardiff-based technology business Credas has implemented its remote identity verification software in 70 offices on behalf of UK estate agent Connells this week.

Connells, which has 600 branches around the UK, announced that it would be closing its offices temporarily as of March 31st as a safety measure in light of the Covid-19 pandemic*.

To enable business to continue running smoothly and property transactions to move forward despite the closures, the agency has requested a swift uptake in remote solutions from identity verification specialist Credas.

CEO of Credas, Rhys David, said:

“Our ID verification technology means that Connells can carry out their legal due diligence requirements, such as Anti-Money Laundering checks, from anywhere at any time. For those property agents working from home, we’re delighted that we can help them continue business as usual for their customers, and our team have been working hard to ensure that we could have this ready for them in a very short space of time – rolling out to 70 branches in just seven days. “We’re proud to have been working with Connells on their identity checks for some time now and we hope that the rapid uptake of our remote technology – particularly in the Mortgage and Conveyancing offices – goes some way towards allowing the business to adapt and thrive during this otherwise very unusual time.”

On top of its rapid software roll out in the property industry, Credas has seen identity verifications increase by nearly 30% UK-wide in the past eight weeks** as businesses nationwide move to work remotely.

Rhys added:

“We’re living in uncertain times and Covid-19 has demonstrated that businesses should always be innovating and never take their digital capabilities for granted. Our remote solutions include identity verification, DocuSign technology and Cloud storage which will all be beneficial in their own way, and we’re very thankful to see that Credas is playing a part in keeping UK businesses on track during this period. “Technology like this can be a lifesaver for businesses who want to continue trading remotely and – at a time when safety is everything – digital solutions mean less need for employees to travel, less face to face contact and also the added security of having company data stored safely and securely in places like the Cloud.” “If the early stats are anything to go by, we’ll likely be seeing more and more businesses taking on digital solutions in the coming weeks, therefore, and as a fellow UK enterprise, we’re very proud to be supporting these companies in any way that we can,” Rhys added.

For more information, visit www.credas.co.uk.