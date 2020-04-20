Welsh Rugby Regions Team up to Keep Fans Engaged During Lockdown

While the rugby season may be on pause, the Welsh Rugby Union and the regional teams are keeping the excitement levels high for fans every day of the week in a truly innovative way.

Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets have partnered with award winning tech startup doopoll (https://doopoll.co) to find out the fan’s ultimate XV from current and past players.

Each day on social media, the regions ask followers and fans to choose their favourite player from each position on the field.

The results have been incredible with the surveys gathering thousands across the 15 days.

Fans were offered a choice of up to 6 players for each position in each team each day.

The player with the most votes has now been included in the Ultimate XV for each side and will be announced live on BBC Radio Wales’ Radio Wales Sport with Gareth Charles and Lauren Jenkins at 2pm on Saturday 18 April 2020.

The results will be discussed as part of the two hour long special by a panel featuring Simon Davies, Nicky Robinson (Blues), Ian Gough (Dragons), James Hook (Ospreys), Phil Davies (Scarlets) as well as doopoll Chief Commercial Officer Steve Dimmick.

Steve Dimmick said:

“At doopoll we’re huge Welsh rugby fans and so to play our part in keeping the fans engaged during a really tough time for the sport is a total honour. We’re proud to have facilitated the regions campaign to find their Ultimate XV and look forward to seeing the wider rugby community follow suit!”

Martyn Bicknell, Head of Marketing at Dragons Rugby said: