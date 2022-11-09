Growing Proportion of UK Graduates Ending up in Low-skilled Jobs

CIPD calls for a rethink of UK skills policy, including an urgent need to improve careers advice and access to apprenticeships for young people

Over a third (36%) of UK graduates are overqualified for their roles, with a rising proportion ending up stuck in low-skilled jobs, according to new research from the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development.

The CIPD’s new report What is the scale and impact of graduate overqualification in the UK? looks at how graduate outcomes have changed over the past 30 years, and the job quality of overqualified graduates. The research highlights that the proportion of graduates in low/medium-skilled jobs has doubled over the past three decades and finds overqualified graduates have lower levels of job and life satisfaction, are less enthusiastic about their work and are more likely to want to quit, compared to well-matched graduates.

In response, the report concludes there is a need for a major rethink on skills policy, including improvements to the quality of careers advice and guidance in schools. It also calls for reform of the Apprenticeship Levy, to incentivise employers to provide more apprenticeships to young people, and for a renewed focus on the development of an industrial strategy to create more high-skilled jobs.

The survey and analysis of official statistics found:

A notable increase in the proportion of graduates working in administrative and clerical/service occupations since 1992, including; a rise in graduates working as bank or post office clerks (3% to 30%) and as personal assistants and other secretaries (4% to 22%). It also shows an increase in graduates working as bar staff (3% to 19%) and security guards (2% to 24%) over the same period.

Overqualified graduates have lower job and life satisfaction. Just over half (54%) of overqualified graduates report being either very satisfied or satisfied with their current jobs, compared to nearly three-quarters (72%) of well-matched graduates.

In all, 56% of overqualified graduates say they are satisfied with their lives compared to 69% of well-matched graduates.

A quarter (25%) of graduates who feel overqualified say that they are likely, or very likely, to quit their job voluntarily in the next 12 months, compared to 17% of well-matched graduates.

Almost half (45%) of overqualified graduates feel they don’t get paid appropriately, compared to 28% of well-matched graduates. 30% of overqualified graduates earn less than £20,000 per annum, versus 8% of well-matched graduates.

Overqualification rates remain relatively stable across most age bands, suggesting that a poor initial match when entering the labour market can have long-term impacts on an individual’s career and income. The CIPD’s report suggests that taking employment in non-graduate roles is not a temporary or short-term phase for many graduates.

Lizzie Crowley, senior policy adviser at the CIPD, said: