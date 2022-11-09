Wales Takes Centre Stage as Heathrow Reveals £400m Regional Boost to Britain

A new report details Heathrow’s value to Wales, as part of its support for UK’s regions that see it delivering a £400 million boost to economies across the UK.

The study, which contains new research by consultancy Frontier Economics, reveals Heathrow is Britain’s “most valuable port” helping the value of Welsh exports rise by 12.4% to £15.2 billion between 2020-21.

It also charts how in 2021, as Britain emerged from the pandemic, more than £153 billion of non-EU exports and imports travelled through Heathrow while visitors travelling through the airport went on to spend £400 million in towns and cities across the UK.

The report: ‘Heathrow: Sustainable Growth, Global Connectivity’, charts the part Britain’s hub airport plays in the UK aviation sector’s £12 billion annual boost to the British economy.

And it details the importance of the global hub airport model to the regional growth of regions like Wales which is home to passengers and businesses who rely on aviation trade routes.

The report includes a case study on one such business. Radnor Preserves, nestled in Newtown, Wales, has been judged as one of the best artisan marmalade makers in the world. Radnor’s international supply chain to East Asian markets in Japan and South Korea relies on Heathrow’s air freight capabilities. The company is able to fly samples and orders to international buyers at short notice, with its Welsh produce proudly featuring in Tokyo’s 2022 British Fair, as well as in Heathrow’s own terminals.

The report also shows that Heathrow and the aviation industry plays a significant role in supporting businesses with access to global markets and creating jobs in Wales, with over 21,000 people employed in the Welsh aviation sector.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye welcomed the findings of Frontier Economics. However, he said growth could not come at any cost and reconfirmed Heathrow’s goal by 2030 of cutting carbon emissions in the air by up to 15% and at least 45% on the ground compared to 2019.

John Holland-Kaye, Chief Executive Officer at Heathrow, said:

“Aviation is a force for good in the world, boosting the UK’s regional economies and lifting millions out of poverty through trade and tourism. But these social and economic benefits cannot come at any cost. Climate change is an existential threat to aviation and the planet and our industry must play its part by taking fossil fuel carbon out of flying. This is so that regional economies like Wales can continue to benefit from Heathrow and the aviation sector.”

Joanna Morgan, Director at Radnor Preserves, said:

“Heathrow has the best international connections – if we need to get samples to people quickly, we can do that. During Covid, exports played an essential role in our business growth”

The publication of the new report follows the launch in early 2022 of the Heathrow 2.0: Connecting People and Planet strategy.

The strategy sets out how the UK’s only hub airport is driving forward net zero aviation and ensuring the local area remains a great place to live and work, including ambitious new actions and plans on net zero, air quality, noise pollution and waste.