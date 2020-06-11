Growing Law Firm Appoints New Solicitor in North Wales

A growing law firm which works with clients across North Wales has taken on a new solicitor to strengthen its dispute resolution team.

Katie Baker will be based at Lanyon Bowdler’s Conwy office and brings a wealth of experience to her new role. The appointment will help Lanyon Bowdler meet the increasing demand for its services in the area.

Katie said:

“I am delighted to be a part of the Lanyon Bowdler team and look forward to working with clients across the area, ensuring they receive the best possible service at all times. “These are difficult times for many and while we have been working from home during lockdown, it’s important for people to know that we have remained available to provide legal services to businesses and individuals. “I’m a fluent welsh speaker and understand the importance of providing clients with a professional service in their native language. I believe this, coupled with an excellent working knowledge of the area, puts me in the ideal position to help and support our clients.”

Katie’s legal career started in personal injury litigation 10 years ago as a paralegal and she has been a qualified solicitor for six years, gaining a wealth of experience in litigation.

She also acquired the Higher Rights of Audience upon qualification so she can offer clients advocacy as well as sound legal advice.

Katie has a young son and they have been spending time during lockdown playing with the family sheepdog and chickens, looking forward to venturing further afield for family days out when restrictions are eased.

“I’m a keen cyclist and have completed a number of sportives,” she added. “I often use my cycling to help me raise money for Bowel Cancer UK, a charity which my family has been successful in raising over £100,000 for over the past 10 years. “I am also a volunteer board member at Crest Co-Operative, a local not-for-profit organisation. I was asked to join the board some 18 months ago and am proud to be connected with an organisation that is so active in supporting its local community through reuse initiatives as well as retraining and employment opportunities.”

Edward Nutting, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s Conwy office, said: