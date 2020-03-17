Greenaway Scott Names Wales’ Most Active M&A Advisors of 2019

Greenaway Scott has been named the most active legal firm for mergers and acquisition work in Wales during 2019 in the review of the year published by Experian MarketIQ.

The Experian Market IQ Report looks at UK, European and Global M&A activity and corporate finance research. The report tracks deal activity throughout the year.

The team at Greenaway Scott has worked on several of the regions highest profile transactions in the last 12 months including the recently announced merger between the private equity backed Amberon Group and Forest Traffic, which resulted in the creation of a £90m turnover business with 1,000 people employed within it.

High profile transactions of 2019 included advisory work on significant management buyouts at S3 Advertising, Ligtas risk management and the M&M Medical Group. The year also saw the team at Greenaway Scott work on a number of seven figure disposals within the telecom sector and acquisition work including projects such as Turners Coachway and the George Ware Morris 1000 restoration centre.

Greenaway Scott is part of the multi-discipline GS Verde Group, which is unique in Wales with an advisory team that is able to handle the legal aspects of mergers and acquisitions and also the corporate finance aspects of any transaction via Verde Corporate Finance, which is also a company within the GS Verde Group. In addition to Greenaway Scott ranking 1st in the list produced by Experian MarketIQ, Verde Corporate Finance was ranked the 5th most active financial team.

Nigel Greenaway, director at Greenaway Scott, reflected on the past year and how merger and acquisition activity has performed and said

“We were delighted to be recognised as the most active business advising on mergers and acquisitions in Wales by Experian MarketIQ and we are looking to maintain that level of activity in 2020 and beyond as we develop and expand our team”.

Experian MarketIQ highlighted that

“overall, it was a positive year for Welsh dealmakers, with 218 deals announced for a consideration of just under £1.2bn; up in both volume and value from 2018, when 212 transactions were recorded with an aggregate consideration of £700m. Wales contributed to 3.2% of the total number of transactions recorded in the UK in 2019, while contributing almost 0.6% to their total value.”

Greenaway Scott and the GS Verde Group have offices in Cardiff, Bristol and Pembroke Dock and employ 40 members of staff across its various specialist teams. The firm was recognised as one of the fastest growing businesses in Wales in the Fast Growth 50 2019.