Green Flag Awards Awarded to Popular Sites Across Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire’s green spaces and parks have been placed in the spotlight again in this year’s Green Flag Awards.

The awards, presented by leading environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, give recognition to the locations that offer excellent facilities while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to delivering great quality green space.

This year sees Caldicot Community Garden, Garden City Sensory Garden and Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village receiving their first Community Awards, while four of the county’s locations are celebrating repeated success: Tintern Old Station (award winners since 2009), Caldicot Castle Country Park (since 2013),and Castle Meadows Abergavenny (since 2014) and the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal (since 2020).

Tintern’s Old Station is a popular attraction, and situated in a scenic wooded area next to the River Wye it’s described as a hidden gem, while Caldicot’s magnificent medieval castle is set in fifty-five acres of beautiful country park offering an ideal setting for picnics and walks against the background of the castle walls, with picnic tables and barbeques. Abergavenny’s tranquil Castle Meadows on the banks of the River Usk provides a peaceful setting just a short stroll from the centre of the town.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal runs through the Brecon Beacons National Park with a stretch from Gilwern to Mamhilad within Monmouthshire. This quiet and scenic waterway is popular with boating beginners and offers incredible mountain views and some of the darkest night skies in Britain.

Twelve other locations across the county have received special recognition with a Community Award: Caldicot Community Garden, Garden City Sensory Garden, Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village, Incredible Edible Usk Garden at Monmouthshire County Council’s County Hall in Usk, as well as Mardy Park and Bailey Park, both in Abergavenny, Crick Woodland and Crick Meadow, Crucorney Allotments, Goytre Community Garden, Laurie Jones Community Orchard and The Cornfield in Portskewett.

Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities, Councillor Sara Burch said:

It’s so great to see the hard work and commitment of the many volunteers and community groups that look after these beautiful green spaces receiving these fantastic awards. On behalf of my colleagues and myself, I would like to express our gratitude for all their hard work.

The Green Flag Award programme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government. Independent green space experts volunteered their time in early autumn to judge applicant sites against eight strict criteria, including biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management, and community involvement.

A full list of award winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru