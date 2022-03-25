Green Ambition: Costain Low Emission Vehicle Surgery Sessions

When:
29 April 2022, 09:00 - 17:00
When:
06 May 2022, 09:00 - 17:00
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
We are offering one to one support sessions with expert advisors, Valpak on packaging and Costain on greening your vehicles – book here.
Businesses can sit with Costain’s Clean mobility specialist to discuss their vehicle/fleet requirements, supporting them to plan for a transition to low emissions vehicles.
Whether your business operates one or more vehicles, Costain will guide you through the options, charging infrastructure considerations, future proofing and much more.