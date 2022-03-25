Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Green Ambition: Costain Low Emission Vehicle Surgery Sessions

When:

29 April 2022, 09:00 - 17:00

06 May 2022, 09:00 - 17:00

Where:

Online

Cost:

Free

We are offering one to one support sessions with expert advisors, Valpak on packaging and Costain on greening your vehicles – book here.

Businesses can sit with Costain’s Clean mobility specialist to discuss their vehicle/fleet requirements, supporting them to plan for a transition to low emissions vehicles.

Whether your business operates one or more vehicles, Costain will guide you through the options, charging infrastructure considerations, future proofing and much more.

 