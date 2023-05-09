Government Advisor and Former Welsh TV Presenter Joins Communications Agency

The leading global communications and advocacy agency, SEC Newgate has announced that Tim Rogers is to join the group as Senior Counsel. A familiar face in Wales and beyond, Tim brings a lifetime of experience working across the media, business and as a senior civil servant.

Most recently, Tim was Head of Business Affairs for the Secretary of State for Wales. Tim’s appointment is set to reinforce SEC Newgate’s work within Wales and across the UK.

Emma Kane, SEC Newgate CEO said:

“I am delighted that Tim is to join us. The breadth of his experience will be a huge asset to our work in Wales, across the UK and internationally. Tim’s appointment is but the latest in a series of key hires that we have recently made as part of our continuing expansion and growth.”

For more than a quarter of century, Tim Rogers was a high-profile TV journalist working for both the BBC and ITN. At ITN he reported on international conflicts and was also their Moscow Correspondent. In the UK he was North of England Correspondent and ITN’s first Wales and West of England Correspondent.

While at the BBC, he won several awards for investigative journalism and is a former presenter of the evening news programme, BBC Wales Today. He was the founding Chairman of the Wales Media Awards and Wales branch of the Journalists Charity. Tim has also worked as Acting CEO of The Thomson Foundation, providing media training and development in collaboration with the UK Government, NGO’s and media organisations in dozens of countries around the world.

Tim Rogers said: