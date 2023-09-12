Glowing HE Report for Leading Welsh College

Coleg Cambria University Centre received a glowing report from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA).

A review by the QAA expressed confidence that ‘academic standards are reliable, meet UK requirements, and are reasonably comparable with standards set and achieved in other providers in the UK’.

The review team – who visited the college twice, including last May – also expressed confidence that ‘the quality of the student academic experience meets relevant baseline regulatory requirements’.

The findings provide the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW) with an expert judgement about the readiness of the provider to enter, or continue to operate within, the HE sector.

Just one area for development was identified by the review team: Continue development of its internal quality assurance processes so that regular reviews of its practices for standards and quality can drive further improvements and enhancements

No specific areas for improvement were identified.

Coleg Cambria’s Dean of Higher Education, Emma Hurst, said: