Global Energy Company Mytilineos Invites Local People and Businesses to ‘Meet the Buyer’

The builders of Hirwaun Power Station, an Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) power peaking plant, are holding a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event at the Cynon Linc Community Hub in Aberdare on Wednesday 28th June 2023 between 4pm-8pm.

Global industrial and energy company, Mytilineos, have started work to construct the OCGT power station, also known as a Simple Cycle Gas Turbine, on the Hirwaun Industrial Estate in Aberdare. The project was granted planning permission, known as a Development Consent Order in July 2015 by the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.

Once operational, Hirwaun Power Station could run up to a maximum of 1,500 hours in any given year, providing back-up to other sources of electricity, including weather-dependent wind turbines and solar farms. It will have the capacity to generate enough instant electricity to power 150,000 households and will be used during periods of peak electricity demand, helping to support the country’s energy security.

Construction work will last approximately 12 months in total, with the facility due to enter commercial operation in spring 2024. Once complete, it will be operated by the energy company, Drax.

With initial ground works complete, Mytilineos is now moving into the next phase of the project and recruiting for a number of roles. The project is committed to ensuring that local people and companies have the opportunity to join the team and is looking to hire: mechanical engineers; electrical engineers; mechanical subcontractors; electrical subcontractors; lifting equipment subcontractors; and a site occupational health nurse/advanced first aider.

Representatives from both Mytilineos and Drax will be at the event to provide more information on the project, discuss upcoming contracts and answer your questions on the roles that are available.

The event will take place at the Cynon Link Community Hub, Seymour St, Aberdare CF44 7BD.

To register your interest to attend or find out more, please email [email protected] or call 01685 706150