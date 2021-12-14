Gleeds Welcomes Mike Baynham as Associate Director

Mike Baynham has joined Gleeds as Associate Director in Cardiff.

University of Glamorgan graduate Mike joins the property and construction consultancy firm after over a decade at Bouygues UK, where he was Operations Director. He has also worked as a Project Manager for Carillion and in site management for Amey.

Mike is well known in the construction sector in Wales, helping to shape the south Wales building landscape after working on key education projects such as Penarth Learning Community, as well as the construction of two high schools in Port Talbot, Ysgol Bae Baglan, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Dur and Pencoedtre High School in Barry.

Mike also has extensive experience of the retail sector having worked on the Morrisions supermarket expansion and the construction of retail parks in Merthyr Tydfil and Llanishen in Cardiff. Prior to the Ashes being held in Wales for the first time, Mike was Project Lead for the redevelopment of Sophia Gardens, transforming it to a 16,000-seater stadium.

Over the past 10 years, Mike has put social value at the heart of project delivery working with clients, the supply chain and the third sector to deliver exemplar outcomes for groups and individuals. Initiatives such as the Pupil Construction Ambassador programme and the setting up of a social value enterprise with Port Talbot Women’s Aid have become industry standard practice. Mike is looking forward to continuing this momentum to help clients deliver the requirements of the Future Generations Act.

Mike said of his appointment:

“Gleeds has a great reputation in Wales, specialising in education and health projects such as The Grange University Hospital, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital of Wales, and Cardiff University Innovation Campus. “I’m excited to be joining the team and very much looking forward to working on new projects such MIM Schools programme as Technical Advisors for the Welsh Government and the Major Trauma Operation Theatre at the University Hospital Cardiff.”

Gleeds’ Regional Director Simon Williams says: