Geldards Wins Tender for Redevelopment of Aberthaw Power Station

Leading law firm Geldards reveals it has won a highly competitive tender process to become the legal advisers to CCR Energy Ltd on its ambitious redevelopment plans for the former Aberthaw power station.

Aberthaw Power Station, situated in the Vale of Glamorgan, is the latest major regeneration programme for Cardiff Capital Region, having acquired the decommissioned fossil fuel power station in early 2022. The redevelopment of the 489 acre site into a pioneering green energy destination that will see the creation of renewable energy projects.

The project is a critical element of the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s objective to achieve carbon net zero by 2050 and will help to drive sustainable economic growth across the region and create thousands of new jobs.

Geldards has been instructed to act for CCR Energy Limited on all legal elements of its plans to transform the former power station into an innovative renewable energy destination. Leading on the project is Ioan Owen, Partner in Geldards Commercial Property team, supported by Tony Norris, Partner in Geldards’ National Infrastructure & Construction team.

Commenting on Geldards involvement in the project Ioan said: