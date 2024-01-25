Geldards Strengthens Cardiff Family Team with Trio of Appointments

Leading law firm Geldards has boosted their Family Team in Cardiff with a trio of new appointments including experienced Partner Adrienne Donneky.

Geldards’ Family Law Team has an excellent reputation, providing clients with a complete range of family law services including representation, family mediation, collaborative law and family arbitration and is commended in the Legal 500 Directory as “a full-service firm with a boutique family department.

Adrienne, who joined the firm at the end of last year, brings with her over 23 years’ experience having spent over five years at Hugh James heading up their family team. Her experience covers a broad range of family issues including advising upon the financial aspects of relationship breakdowns in mid to high net worth cases and resolving disputes relating to arrangements for children. She is a member of Resolution, the association of family lawyers and also specialises in wealth protection, advising clients upon the preparation of pre-nuptial, post-nuptial and cohabitation agreements.

Adrienne is joined by new Senior Associate Belinda Moseley who brings nearly 20 years of family law experience to the team, dealing with high net worth divorces, complex children matters and domestic abuse. Belinda is also the Chair of the South Wales Resolution committee and advocates for accessible language within family law through the Family Law Language project.

Also joining the team in February is experienced family law solicitor Kate Williams who further strengthens the team, bringing with her experience dealing with a raft of family law matters.

Commenting on the new appointments, Head of the Family Team, Fiona Apthorpe said:

“I am delighted that Geldards’ outstanding Family Team has been bolstered with these three new appointments. Adrienne brings with her over 20 years of experience and her skill in dealing with complex cases, including very sensitive disputes within families, is a real asset to the team. Geldards’ Family Team enjoys an enviable national reputation with many different generations of clients returning to us year after year for family law advice. Adrienne, Belinda and Kate’s vast range of experience and knowledge really does strengthen our offer to clients.”

Adrienne commented: