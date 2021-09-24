Gambit Expands Team by Hiring Three New Analysts

Gambit Corporate Finance has expanded its award winning team with the recruitment of three new Analysts; Harrie Thorrington, Lloyd Evans and Menna Ward.

Harrie studied Economics at the University of Bath before completing a Managerial Finance course at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). During his studies he explored the intricacies of corporate finance, specifically focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Upon graduating he secured a Financial Analyst role at Deloitte, before joining Gambit in August 2021.

Lloyd graduated from Swansea University this summer with an Honours degree in Accounting and Finance. Lloyd joined Gambit as an intern in June 2021, gaining exposure to the day-to-day dynamics of corporate finance and completing both transactional and research related assignments to support the team. Having completed his internship, Lloyd joined Gambit as an Analyst in August 2021.

Menna studied English Literature at the University of Bristol and was keen to begin a challenging yet rewarding career. Having completed a six-month research project for Gambit, Menna became interested in the variety of sectors and the range of transactions Gambit advises on, and subsequently joined as an Analyst in September 2021.

Jason Evans, Partner commented