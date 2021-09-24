Regan Talent Group Celebrates 20th Anniversary with First Film Commission, ‘Grav’

Welsh management, development and production company, Regan Talent Group has celebrated its 20th anniversary with its first film commission from S4C.

Aired this month, ‘Grav’, is a film about the life of Welsh cultural and sporting personality, Ray Gravell, is the first film commission produced by new arm of the business, Regan Developments.

Originally written by Owen Thomas for The Torch Theatre, the production revisits some of the highlights of Grav’s playing career and explores exactly what made him such a big, colourful and completely unique personality on what would have been his 70th Birthday.

Having loved the theatre production so much, Regan Talent Group’s founder Leigh-Ann Regan secured a commission from S4C to develop it into a film.

Directed by Bafta Cymru nominated Marc Evans (Man Hunt/Pembrokeshire Murders) and produced by Leigh-Ann alongside Branwen Cennard (Tarian Cyf), ‘Grav’ features a host of Welsh talent including Gareth John Bale, Ioan Evans, Ieuan Evans, Geriant Morgan, Rhian Jones, Daniel Llewellyn Williams, Gareth Jewell, Mabli jen Eustace, Darren Evans,Ioan Hefin, Rhys Ap William and Jonathan Nefydd.

Leigh-Ann Regan comments,

“Grav was originally a theatre production written by Owen for The Torch Theatre starring Gareth John Bale and as we had provided acting talent to the theatre for over 20 years, it gave us an opportunity to work alongside Director Marc Evans on the script, to start developing it as a film. Once we started working on it, it suddenly became a bigger story than the original play and we’re now really excited to see what viewers and Grav’s fans and family think of it. “This is Regan Developments first commission with S4C. While we have a long standing relationship providing them with Welsh talent on all platforms, we are excited to grow the production arm of the company and keep developing new talent and material.”

Regan Talent Group was started by Leigh-Ann Regan 20 years ago following a successful acting career in the Westend. Over the last two decades, it has expanded across three locations – Cardiff, Manchester and London – and has represented over 200 leading actors, presenters, writers, directors and influencers. Its talent portfolio has featured in a variety of A list broadcast productions such as Coronation Street (ITV) and In my Skin (BBC) as well as in West End productions including Book of Mormon and Les Miserables.

The launch of Regan Developments, a partnership between Leigh-Ann and Geraint Hardy, is a significant move for the agency and one which complements the talent side of the business. It has several films and television projects in the pipeline including Nye & Jennie, a feature film supported by BFI and Ffilm Cymru.

Speaking on the launch of the new arm and the success of the company to date, Leigh-Ann says,