Furniture Manufacturer Announces New Commercial Director

A South Wales kitchen manufacturer has announced the promotion of Daniel Thomas to the position of Commercial Director – Contract Builder Division.
Daniel joined Sigma 3 Kitchens, based in Llantrisant, in 2009 as a Sales Designer for Sigma 3’s retail showrooms and has steadily progressed through the ranks. He has also previously served as Head of Trade Sales.
In his new capacity, Daniel will assume responsibility for commercial sales across the Contract Builder Division. He will collaborate closely with luxury, boutique contract builders to promote the firm’s Masterclass Kitchens® brand of furniture, further solidifying the company's position in the market.
Steve Tough, Group Sales Director of Sigma 3 Group, said
“I am thrilled to announce the new leadership structure for Contract Builders. Dan's appointment aligns perfectly with our ambitious growth plans for this segment of our business. His leadership will be instrumental in driving our sales stream forward, and I am confident in the contributions he will make to our continued success.
“Daniel’s promotion represents Sigma 3’s dedication to nurturing talent from within and empowering its team members to take on pivotal roles in the company's growth journey.”