Furniture Manufacturer Announces New Commercial Director

A South Wales kitchen manufacturer has announced the promotion of Daniel Thomas to the position of Commercial Director – Contract Builder Division.

Daniel joined Sigma 3 Kitchens, based in Llantrisant, in 2009 as a Sales Designer for Sigma 3’s retail showrooms and has steadily progressed through the ranks. He has also previously served as Head of Trade Sales.

In his new capacity, Daniel will assume responsibility for commercial sales across the Contract Builder Division. He will collaborate closely with luxury, boutique contract builders to promote the firm’s Masterclass Kitchens® brand of furniture, further solidifying the company's position in the market.

Steve Tough, Group Sales Director of Sigma 3 Group, said