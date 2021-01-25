Full Line-Up Announced for the Welsh Emerging Tech Fest 2021

Former Director of U.S. National intelligence James Clapper, MIT professors and Welsh Government envoy to the U.S. Aled Miles among names confirmed for the event

James (Jim) Clapper, President Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence is among the names confirmed in a stellar line-up for this year’s Welsh Emerging Tech Fest, as the virtual festival announces its full line-up ahead of the event next week.

Clapper joins a strong line-up of speakers confirmed for the event, including Aled Miles, CEO of Sauce Labs and Welsh Government Envoy to the United States of America, Ramin Samir President and CEO of Sumo Logic, Louise O’Shea CEO of Confused.com, Chris Meadows Director of CS Connected, Simon Haston Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for BT, and Dr Asegun Henry & Elisabeth Reynolds from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Taking place across 26th-28th of January as a free-to-attend virtual festival, the event brings together innovative tech companies across a variety of sectors, in a festival featuring global speakers and exhibitions of some of the most exciting new technology and real world business applications.

Now in its third year, the festival, which is traditionally held in north Wales, has been created by founding partners Technology Connected, KTN, CEMET and Innovate UK, and follows the widely successful first-ever Wales Tech Week held in 2020.

The three day event will showcase how ground-breaking technology in Wales and beyond can transform lives, industries, and businesses.

The 2021 Emerging Tech Fest will focus on core issues faced by business, hosting meaningful thought leadership, panel debates and opportunities for both technology and businesses to connect and engage.

This year’s spotlight themes at the Emerging Tech Fest are:

The New World – we’ll explore how new technology can enable us to work from anywhere in the world, and balance the challenges that come with it, including mental health, productivity and engagement.

Improving Businesses NOW – The unprecedented nature of the world in 2020 has been a huge shock for us all. How can new and emerging tech help our businesses improve right now, as they embark on recovery coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Future Tech – discover and connect with the latest technology as we provide a platform for innovative businesses to showcase the most ground-breaking new technology, transforming businesses and lives.

Achieving Net Zero – climate change is one of the defining issues of our time. With governments across the world declaring climate change emergencies, how can technology help to facilitate a carbon neutral future for business.

This year’s Emerging Tech Fest has been made possible thanks to 2021 partners, Thales, The Centre for Photonics Expertise (CPE), Glyndwr University, MADE Cymru, & The Welsh Government.

The full agenda and speaker line-up, along with registration details area available now on the Emerging Tech Fest website.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of non-profit organisation Technology Connected said;

“We are thrilled to announce a stellar line-up of speakers and events for this year’s Emerging Tech Fest, in what promises to be a can’t miss festival filled with both innovation and practical applications of some of the world’s most exciting technology “2020 will always be remembered as one of the most unique and challenging years in history. Not just in Wales but across the world. “While every industry has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Welsh technology industry has risen to the challenge, showcasing its resilience, spirit, and heart, enabling other sectors, and keeping our economy and communities moving “The 2021 Emerging Tech Fest will shine a light on the ground-breaking technology that continues to push our businesses and society forward, as we push towards a technology enabled future.”

The 2021 Emerging Tech Fest will be held from 26th– 28th January 2021. For more information, please visit the Emerging Tech Fest website.

For more information about Technology Connected, the non-profit organisation which champions and supports Welsh technology, please visit the Technology Connected website.