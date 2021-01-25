FSB Wales Strengthened with New Appointments to Wales Policy Unit

FSB Wales has appointed four new business owners to its Wales Policy Unit in a new move that will bolster the voice of small businesses in Wales.

The Wales Policy Unit is FSB’s influential committee of business owners who come together to identify priorities and policy positions for Wales’ leading business organisation.

The new appointees to the Wales Policy Unit are:

Graham Morgan, Business Doctor Cardiff

Graham said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the FSB Policy Unit in Wales. The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic will impact upon business owners for many years to come. Being able to support the interests of businesses in the different tiers of Government will be a fascinating experience but highly important for the good of the economy.”

Frankie Hobro ­- Director and Owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo and Marine Resource Centre

Frankie said: “This is a great opportunity to become a member of this energetic and influential group which provides a vital communication link between SMEs and the Welsh Government. I hope my input will help to voice the challenges and issues facing small and medium sized businesses across different sectors Wales-wide, and provide essential input and guidance to help shape and inform Welsh Government policy and decisions going forward in a positive and progressive way.”

Hayley Pells, Director of Avia Sports Cars Ltd

Hayley said: “Membership with the FSB has been a predominant part of my business career, and I look forward to contributing to the Wales Policy Unit. This is an exciting time to become actively involved and I anticipate interesting challenges ahead. Facing them with the increasingly diverse membership will give me the opportunity to return the support I have received from the FSB to grow my own business.”

Alun Williams, Director of Arfon Consulting

Alun said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the FSB's Wales Policy Unit at this pivotal moment in business life in Wales as the small business community looks towards both COVID-19 vaccinations and Senedd elections later this year. I looked forward to working with regional and national colleagues to bring the voice of small businesses to policy-makers and stakeholders.”

Alan Cooper, Director of BlueFox Technology, has been reappointed and rejoins the Wales Policy Unit alongside the new members and brings the full members of the committee to 13 businesses who represent the various industries, sectors and regions of Wales. The Wales Policy Unit continues to be chaired by Ben Francis, Director of housebuilding firm Hygrove Homes.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said:

“I’m really pleased to be welcoming Frankie, Hayley, Graham and Alun to the Wales Policy Unit as well as welcoming back Alan Cooper and the other returning members of the committee. “FSB Wales is the most influential business organisation in the country, and the talent and experience brought to the table by the Wales Policy Unit is a huge part of that. Our policy unit represents the depth and diversity of talent and expertise in Wales, and I’m thrilled that we can bring these people together in our efforts to support businesses through these incredibly difficult times. “Businesses have spent the best part of the last year working under intensely difficult conditions – there has never been a more worrying time to run a business. “These are the same businesses that sustain local jobs, invest in communities and are central to our towns and high streets. FSB Wales has done everything that we can to support these businesses over the last year – including successfully lobbying Welsh Government for support for start-up businesses and freelancers, as well as extra support for those sectors particularly impacted by coronavirus restrictions – and I’m sure that the Wales Policy Unit and our new members will play a significant role in continuing to do so as we move forwards.”

Ben Cottam, Head of Wales, said: