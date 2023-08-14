Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens and Shadow Wales Minister Gerald Jones MP recently visited Openreach’s National Learning Centre for Wales to learn more about the strides being made to bring ultrafast full fibre broadband to Wales.

Based in Newport, the multi-million pound learning centre gives trainee Openreach engineers the opportunity to learn the ropes and test their skills in a replica street, built from scratch to recreate the real network in the outside world.

Opened by Welsh Government First Minister, Mark Drakeford, in 2021 the centre enables engineers to experience a typical working day – from laying cables to building joints and making repairs, working underground or climbing telephone poles and installing new services inside customers’ homes and businesses.

During their visit both politicians were able to witness some of the training that Openreach engineers go through – such as climbing telegraph poles – before trying their hand at splicing fibre (where two ends of fibre optic glass cable are fused together).

Jo Stevens MP for Cardiff Central, said:

“Good connectivity is fundamental to our communities and it’s been great to see the pride and passion Openreach and their engineers have in building their ultrafast network across the country. “Full fibre broadband will revolutionise our lives. Openreach are investing heavily in their ultrafast infrastructure and I look forward to working with them to ensure that Wales and the rest of the UK is on the front foot, ready to take advantage of all the economic and social benefits it will bring”

Gerald Jones MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney added:

“I’ve seen the positive impact full fibre broadband is already having on my constituents so it was good to see the investment being made by Openreach in the learning and development of their people. “It’s been great to see all the training that Openreach engineers go through at their learning centre in Newport which we as a country will benefit from as the full fibre network is built and maintained across the country.

Hosting the visit was Kim Mears, Openreach Wales Board Chair, said:

“Our National Learning Centre for Wales in Newport is key to our full fibre build across Wales. “This is where we provide our trainees and more experienced engineers with their continued learning and development. “We’re very proud to be building full fibre broadband faster, further and at a higher quality than any company in Wales and we’re reaching more communities than ever with our team of highly-skilled locally employed engineers.”

About Openreach in Wales

Openreach is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses with access to Full Fibre ultrafast broadband and has already reached more than 700,000 properties across Wales.

With a workforce of around 2,300 in Wales, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) highlighted the clear economic benefits of connecting everyone in Wales to full fibre. It estimated this would create a £2 billion boost to the Welsh economy.

This short video explains what Full Fibre technology is and you can find out more about our Fibre First programme, latest availability and local plans here.