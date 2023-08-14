Socura Opens Cardiff Office Amid Welsh Cybersecurity Boom

Socura, a UK-based managed detection and response services business, has relocated to Cardiff from London to capitalise on the Welsh boom in security skills, startups, and government investment since the pandemic.

Cardiff is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in Europe and home to the Cyber Innovation Hub, a Welsh Government initiative created to bring world-class cyber security products, high-growth businesses, and technically-skilled talent to the region. Wales also provides access to leading universities such as Cardiff and Swansea, which offer impressive computer science and cybersecurity courses. Socura will be looking to recruit heavily in the region, and the office will also be used by Socura’s sister company, Block Solutions, which has several Welsh employees.

The Welsh Government’s focus on Cyber was a key factor behind the relocation, and Socura is keen to work with more Welsh businesses and private sector organisations. Major cybercriminal gangs and ransomware groups are increasingly targeting critical infrastructure providers and some of the biggest industries in Wales – such as finance, healthcare, defence, manufacturing, and education. Socura has an extensive track record securing these kinds of businesses and wants to capitalise on the fact that Welsh businesses are all increasingly prioritising cybersecurity.

“I was born and raised in Wales, but the decision to move our offices to Cardiff was based on merit, not sentiment,” said Andy Kays, Socura CEO. “Standing in our new office, it feels as though you are in the centre of the Welsh cybersecurity boom. The rise of remote working has made many workers and businesses reconsider the compulsion to relocate or commute to London. It has allowed areas like Cardiff to emerge as a hotbed for the UK cybersecurity sector. “Cardiff is an amazing place to run a business, and its credentials as a tech hub rival any city in the UK,” said Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central. “We are home to fantastic universities that produce extremely talented and high-skilled individuals. We also support our businesses to grow to their maximum potential, whether that’s in the UK or if they have global ambitions. The Cyber Innovation Hub is a fantastic example of this in action, and it has been a major success story since its launch.

Welcoming Socura to Wales, Welsh Government Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: