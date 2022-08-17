FSB Wales Launch New Report – Welcoming Communities: Developing Tourism in Wales

FSB Wales has launched their new report, ‘Welcoming Communities: Developing Tourism in Wales.’ Told through the lens of small businesses in the tourism sector, the report calls for a partnership approach to developing the distinctiveness of the Welsh brand and associated messaging to develop ownership among smaller businesses.

Small businesses went above and beyond throughout lockdown periods and beyond, to keep customers and staff safe. Many have had to adapt to rapidly changing regulations and requirements, in a more challenging and competitive market. As rising costs dampen business confidence across the country, FSB is calling for a post-peak Covid ‘Welcome to Wales’ marketing campaign to inspire UK and international audiences and reignite the market in Wales.

Among the measures suggested in the report to bolster the sector is the need for an assessment to compliment the debate about a proposed St. David’s Day Bank Holiday, which has cross-party support in the Welsh Parliament. In the report, FSB calls for an analysis of the economic benefits and impact of a potential bank holiday.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair said,