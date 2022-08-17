FSB Wales Launch New Report – Welcoming Communities: Developing Tourism in Wales

FSB Wales has launched their new report, ‘Welcoming Communities: Developing Tourism in Wales.’ Told through the lens of small businesses in the tourism sector, the report calls for a partnership approach to developing the distinctiveness of the Welsh brand and associated messaging to develop ownership among smaller businesses.
Small businesses went above and beyond throughout lockdown periods and beyond, to keep customers and staff safe. Many have had to adapt to rapidly changing regulations and requirements, in a more challenging and competitive market. As rising costs dampen business confidence across the country, FSB is calling for a post-peak Covid ‘Welcome to Wales’ marketing campaign to inspire UK and international audiences and reignite the market in Wales.
Among the measures suggested in the report to bolster the sector is the need for an assessment to compliment the debate about a proposed St. David’s Day Bank Holiday, which has cross-party support in the Welsh Parliament. In the report, FSB calls for an analysis of the economic benefits and impact of a potential bank holiday.
Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair said,
“Wales is a country rich with potential. From our beautiful beaches, breathtaking mountain ranges, and our language steeped in history – we have a story to tell. Our best storytellers are the small businesses that prop up the tourism sector in Wales.
Our report seeks to provide the basis for those storytellers to shape the future of the industry, and the Welsh brand. It has not been an easy time for any small businesses, but those in the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors have been particularly hit.
Especially in rural communities in Wales, tourism underpins the economy- providing employment opportunities and enriching our landscape. In 2019, over 1 million international travellers visited Wales, adding an estimated £515 million to our economy. There is much more we can do to grow the sector, its contribution to the economy and its role in profiling Wales to the world.
It’s time to get the ‘Welcome to Wales’ message out there, to protect and redefine what it means to visit Wales.
Despite our beautiful landscapes, Wales’ best asset is our people. That’s why we’re asking people to take part in our campaign, by sharing their favourite spaces and places, which includes your favourite small business in the tourism sector– you can join in by sharing yours with #MyHiddenGemFSB on social media.”