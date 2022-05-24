FSB South Wales 2022 Business Growth Conference Confirmed

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales is delighted to confirm that its second annual conference, this year focusing on business growth, will take place in Merthyr Tydfil at the Orbit Centre in Merthyr Tydfil on Friday 24th of June.

Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd and with a strong line-up of speakers, this unmissable event will bring together businesses and experts to focus on how small businesses can accelerate their growth.

Businesses will be able to hear from a range of speakers and businesses who have achieved sustained growth and ask questions. There will also be opportunities to network with other businesses and delegates, and micro, small and medium sized businesses from across South East, Mid and West Wales are welcome to attend this free event. Due to early take-up, only limited exhibition stand space remains available. Lunch will be provided, with refreshments throughout the day.

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB in South Wales, said,

‘We are excited to be hosting this conference to help businesses at this crucial time. Businesses across so many sectors have had an incredibly difficult two years and this conference will help them think about how they can plan to look forward. This event will give them some much needed networking opportunities to share experiences and hopes with likeminded businesses.”

Early booking will be essential for this key event in the business calendar – bookings can be made here. For any enquiries about the conference, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]