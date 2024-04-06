From Aspiring to Achieving: Keira Marks Milestone in Legal Career

A newly-qualified ‘barrier-breaking’ solicitor has hailed the ‘unique training approach’ of a Newport law firm.

Keira Mruk qualified as a solicitor this week, almost four years after joining Bellavia & Associates as a legal assistant before progressing to a trainee solicitor role.

As the first member of her family to complete a university degree, Keira says her qualification ‘symbolises breaking barriers and overcoming challenges’.

After celebrating her qualification with family and friends, Keira said:

“The training and experience I have received at Bellavia & Associates has been immensely beneficial to my development as a solicitor. Working on a wide range of legal matters and learning from experienced solicitors has provided me with valuable insights and a deep understanding of the law. “Bellavia & Associates’ unique training approach has equipped me with a strong foundation for my career as a solicitor, allowing me to navigate complex legal issues with confidence and professionalism.”

Keira, who has a Master’s degree in Legal Practice, intends to specialise in commercial litigation and insolvency, and says her most memorable case to date involved working closely with a leading King’s Counsel on a judicial review.

Keira said:

“Since leaving school, I have dedicated seven years to studying to qualify as a solicitor. To finally achieve the qualification is a significant personal and professional achievement and proves that goals can be met with determination, hard work, and perseverance. “Achieving this milestone in my career reflects my passion for the law and commitment to serving others. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fiancé and family for being there to support me throughout my journey to becoming a solicitor. They have always been my number one fans, through the highs and the lows. “I would also like to thank Zep Bellavia for being such a great mentor and giving me the opportunity to learn from his wealth of experience. He has given me the tools to begin my legal journey and showed me that hard work pays off.”

Bellavia & Associates managing director Zep Bellavia, who has been a solicitor for the best part of 40 years, said: