Free Event for Businesses Seeking to Minimise Emissions and Costs

A free event for Mid Wales businesses to explore ways to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs is being held by Growing Mid Wales, in partnership with Powys and Ceredigion County Councils.

The event, which includes a light lunch, is from 10am to 2pm on Friday, February 9 at Bargoed Farm near Aberaeron.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED), National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), Scottish Power Energy Network (SPEN) and Wales and West Utilities (WWU) are contributing towards the cost of the event.

Bargoed Farm near Aberaeron

The aim is to give Mid Wales businesses the opportunity to come together and talk about what they need for the future to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.

Ceredigion County Councillor Keith Henson, cabinet member for highways and environmental services and carbon management, said:

“Last year, businesses across the region took part in a survey to identify challenges they were facing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

“The insights from that survey have been used to organise this event to continue this important discussion.

“Ceredigion and Powys businesses considering their transition to net zero are encouraged to come along to the sustainable business solutions event. They will have the opportunity to network and explore ways that could help their business decarbonise.”

A variety of speakers will take part including Net Zero Industry Wales, the Regional Skills Partnership and the energy networks.

Geraint Thomas will share Bargoed Farm’s own decarbonisation journey and provide a tour of the farm’s solar PV, battery storage, electric vehicle charging points, biofuel generators and baling machine for on-site recycling.

Businesses need to register to attend via the Eventbrite form before February 2nd .

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

