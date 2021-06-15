Free Conveyancing Courses for Welsh Legal Practices and Property Firms

A leading Welsh training academy is offering legal practices and property firms in Wales free conveyancing training courses, after being awarded £1 million of funding to provide them to conveyancing staff and businesses.

The Conveyancing Academy, based in Newport, South Wales, which is the only specialist conveyancing academy in the UK, will provide the Council of Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) Level 4 and 6 accredited courses as well as the new Practising Conveyancer Legal Diploma, which is ideal to train those new to the conveyancing industry, free of charge to companies in Wales who enrol before the end of July 2021.

The Conveyancing Academy Managing Director Lloyd Davies said the provision gave “Welsh conveyancing companies a unique opportunity to expand their businesses over their English counterparts and make Wales the best place to run a conveyancing legal practice for the first time”.

The award-winning academy, which is part of the Convey Law group, has received funding from Cardiff and Vale College to enable the initiative.

Cardiff and Vale College Vice Principal Funding and Planning James Scorey said:

“Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) has been a long-standing provider of CILEX qualifications and has worked with legal firms to support their training and staff development needs. “The College has strong partnerships across the Financial, Legal and Professional Service Sector, working with many firms to provide a pipeline of new talent and develop their existing staff. “We are delighted to have formed a new partnership with Convey Law to support the specific needs of the conveyancing sector, which is currently experiencing exponential growth. Supported by Welsh Government funding, we are able to offer high quality training opportunities that can support this key priority sector now and into the future”.

Business Development Manager James Smith from The Conveyancing Academy said that the delivery of the courses had been welcomed by the conveyancing industry in Wales.

He added:

“This is the first time funding like this has been available to deliver these courses and many businesses have jumped at the opportunity to train their staff. “The free courses are an outstanding opportunity for Welsh legal practices involved in conveyancing to upskill their current workforce, grow their businesses and retain staff by investing in their education and future. “We are the only training provider in Wales – and indeed the UK – to offer these courses and we really want Welsh businesses to benefit from them. “These courses undoubtedly make Wales the best place to train conveyancing staff and to grow your conveyancing business at the busiest time in the recent history of the property market. “Any legal practice, solicitor or conveyancing legal practice, that wishes to take advantage should contact us as soon as possible. In order to make the most of the funding, businesses must enrol staff before the end of July.”

The Conveyancing Academy has trained hundreds of students since it was established in 2014 as an online training and apprenticeship provider. It works with many leading conveyancing legal practices nationwide, helping them to develop their staff and to build their business.

For further information about enrolment please contact James Smith at The Conveyancing Academy on [email protected] 01633 261295.