Free Business Advice Roadshow Heads to Clydach

A free advice surgery for Swansea businesses is heading for Clydach next week.

Organised by Swansea Council, the drop-in event is taking place on Tuesday January 23 from 10am till 1pm at Clydach Community Centre on Vardre Road.

No bookings are needed for the event, which will include business support experts from the council, Gower College Swansea, Business Wales and the Development Bank of Wales.

Access to business support and information about Swansea Council grants and loans will be among the services at the event.

The event will also include help with funding applications, information about training and recruitment, and signposting to relevant agencies.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Our businesses do so much for Swansea – from the jobs they create to the contribution they make to the city’s economy. “Many businesses are in need of support though, which is why our business support team is on hand to assist – whether it’s to help businesses set-up or to point them in the direction of grants that’ll help take them to the next level. “The free advice surgery in Clydach is the latest in a roadshow of these events to ensure we raise awareness in all Swansea’s communities of the free business support assistance that’s available.”

Further free business advice roadshow events will be held in the coming months, and locations will be publicised once they’re confirmed.

Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/businessadvice for more information about business support in Swansea.

The webpage includes links to information on funding opportunities, digital support, and recruitment and training advice.