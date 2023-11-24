Freaklizard is Growing with Help from the Development Bank

A £40,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales has enabled Freaklizard, an online retailer of motorcycle, scooter and performance car parts and accessories to complete the fit-out of its new office and warehousing premises at Green Park Industrial Estate, Pontyclun.

Motorcycling fanatic Nick Long started selling motorcycle and scooter parts through on eBay in 2008. He opened his online store in 2017 before launching Freaklizard in 2018 with the help of an initial micro loan from the Development Bank.

Freaklizard has now taken a five-year lease on the 1300 sq.ft shell unit with the latest loan from the Development Bank being used to part-fund the creation of a new showroom, packing bays, storage facilities and additional 730 sq.ft mezzanine floor for offices. Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council has also provided grant support of £15,000 through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Nick Long said:

“I’ve always believed the motorcycle parts and accessories process has been in the dark ages compared to the car industry which is why I first approached the Development Bank to help me to set-up Freaklizard. Five years on and we’ve come a long way, being nominated for the eBay 2023 Business Growth Award and achieving 60% growth year-on-year. “The move to larger premises will give us more space grow even more and create a dedicated area for customer collections, something that I could only ever have dreamt about when first selling motorcycle and scooter parts on eBay 15 years ago.”

Aled Robertson is an Assistant Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank of Wales. He said:

“Our continued support for Nick has allowed him to grow Freaklizard from a small online shop to the exciting retail business that it is today. The new premises are a big step-up, providing more space to meet the growing demand and show just what can be achieved with a micro loan from the Development Bank.”

The £32.5 million Wales Micro Loan Fund is financed entirely by Welsh Government. Loans between £1,000 and £50,000 are available for small businesses, sole traders and social enterprise with repayment terms ranging between one and 10 years.