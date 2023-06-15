Former Gwent Valleys Unesco Town Library Building is Booked in For Auction Sale

A former library in the heart of an historic south Wales valleys town has gone up for auction in what is fast becoming a property hotspot.

The fully let property in the Eastern Valley UNESCO World Heritage town of Blaenavon, Gwent is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“We’ve had loads of interest in properties in Blaevanon over recent months with a number of these often quirky and of architectural interest being sold at one our auctions. It’s becoming quite a property hot spot. “This very interesting former library building on Lion Street in the centre of Blaenavon is another one of these one-off type buildings. This imposing property has been expertly refurbished to a very high standard. “The fully tenanted commercial building has two long term tenants so could prove to be a good investment. The property is currently let to the two tenants on 10 year leases with a combined annual rental income of £33,000, (£27,000 and £6,000) so based on the guide price of £190,000 this provides a rental yield of 17%. “The building, with sweeping views from some rooms over the surrounding valleys countryside, comprises of a three stories with approximately 4,500 sq ft of office space. We have been informed there was a substantial refurbishment of the premises in 2001. “Located on the main high street in Blaenavon, this property holds a prominent core position on the intersection of Lion Street and High Street. The current entrance to the building is via Lion Street public car park which offers free parking to the public. “Ideal for commuters and clients, the former library is adjacent to Lion Street Bus Station. “It is just a ten minute drive to the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, which provides links to Hereford, Abergavany Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar, Rhymney and Merthyr Tydfil. “Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, London and Bristol can also be accessed via the M4 which is a 30 minute drive from the property.”

The former library is within walking distance of tourist attractions such as Blaenavon Ironworks, The Heritage Railway, World Heritage Centre and The Big Pit. Additionally, Blaenafon Cheddar Co, which matures its cheeses in the former pit, is located on Broad Street which attracts hordes of tourists to the area.

The former library is one of almost eighty properties offered at the next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, June 20 and ends from 5pm Thursday, June 22.