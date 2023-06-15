Health Technology Wales Publishes its 2022/23 Annual Report

During 2022-3, HTW considered more than 150 new topic referrals and published 10 new HTW guidance documents, as well as 71 Topic Exploration Reports.

Other highlights included celebrating its five-year anniversary and the publication of its pilot adoption audit report.

It was also appointed a Collaborating Partner of the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre.

A Five-Year Progress Review carried out in October and November 2022 found that HTW achieved ambitious growth and is a valued part of the innovation landscape in Wales.

Professor Peter Groves, Chairman of Health Technology Wales said:

“I am delighted with the achievements of HTW over the past year which are summarised in this Annual Report. The impact of the work of HTW continues to grow and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners across the health and social care sectors for their continued support and collaboration. We hope that you enjoy reading this annual report and we look forward to continuing to work with you on our journey to improve the health and lives of the people of Wales.”

HTW Director Dr Susan Myles, added:

“I am very proud of what we achieved as an organisation in 2022/23 as we continue to expand the scope of our work, develop new partnerships and evolve to meet the changing needs of the health and social care sectors.”

