Food Service Company Completes Hat-trick at Training Company’s Awards

Food service business Compass Group completed a notable hat-trick at the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by one of Wales’ top training companies.

The company and its employees celebrated three awards at the event which recognised employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company.

Compass Group won the Macro Employer of the Year award while catering manager Stewart Wooles and chef Alastair Jones, both employees of Compass Group (ESS) at RRC Crickhowell, won the Apprentice of the Year and Foundation Apprentice of the Year awards respectively.

Flint-based IT and marketing business NorthWales Media did the double by winning the Small Employer of the Year award and the company’s marketing manager Sara-Mai Reyes Escoto was named Higher Apprentice of the Year. Fellow employee, videographer Ciri-Ann John, was runner up for the Apprentice of the Year award.

Fifteen finalists were shortlisted for awards in eight categories. To be nominated, employers and learners must be engaged with programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company. With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, the company delivers work-based apprenticeships pan-Wales.

The other award winners were: Outstanding Individual of The Year: Joseph Hembrough, fishmonger / manager at The Menai Seafood Company, Port Penrhyn, Bangor

Medium Employer of the Year: Claremont Court Care Home, Malpas, Newport. Large Employer of the Year: Kepak St Merryn Merthyr.

The finalists were: Outstanding Individual of The Year: Chloe Jade Varney, a kitchen assistant at Tan yr Allt Care Home, Pontardawe for Fieldbay. Foundation Apprentice of the Year: Michael Mcquillan, a waste and recycling supervisor at Thornton Depot, near Milford Haven for Pembrokeshire County Council. Apprentice of the Year: Graham Jones, a waste and recycling operative at Rhayader for Powys County Council. Higher Apprentice of the Year: John Franks, team manager at Bryson Recycling, Mochdre, Conwy.

Employers of the Year: Warner Leisure, Bodelwyddan Castle Hotel, near Rhyl and Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth – Hywel Dda Health Board.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager, congratulated all the winners and praised the high calibre of all finalists.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to their apprenticeship training and skills programmes,” she said. “They have shown a unique approach to apprenticeship training and development and demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity during a challenging past 18 months.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.