Food and Drink to Take Centre Stage at China International Import Expo

The UK will showcase the very best of British food and drink, as well as UK excellence across a range of sectors at this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE). A unique digital offer will enable audiences across the country to connect with pioneering UK innovation.

The UK will have a 300 sqm UK pavilion at CIIE themed with Food is GREAT

Besides the physical pavilion, the UK’s digital platform enable people to experience the best of British

The UK delegation will see more than 120 companies across sectors with leading brands in agriculture, food and drink.

Taking place both online and offline from November 5 to 10, this year’s CIIE will see more than 180 countries, regions and international organisations, and over 3,800 industry-leading enterprises participate.

Building on the legacy of the inaugural 2018 CIIE where the UK was Country of Honour, the UK is proud to work with China’s Ministry of Commerce and the CIIE Bureau to showcase the very best of the UK in 2020.

Themed Food is GREAT, the 300-sqm-UK pavilion at CIIE will demonstrate how the UK’s most pioneering, sustainable goods and services can meet the needs of Chinese consumers. It will provide an innovative opportunity for Chinese businesses to engage with a range of world-renowned UK brands across sectors.

In addition to the physical pavilion, the UK’s cutting-edge digital platform will provide a unique opportunity for Chinese companies and consumers to experience the best of British at their fingertips. Launching in late September, the unique digital platform houses a UK-China business-matching function, which will allow Chinese buyers and UK companies to meet virtually.

Not only will the pavilion showcase some of the UK’s most popular food and drink products, it will also provide a unique platform for Chinese businesses, investors and consumers to connect with UK companies. A number of online and offline wraparound events will also take place, exploring how the UK and China can work together to further boost the trading relationship between the two countries. The UK programme at CIIE will include a series of thought leadership talks, business seminars, product demonstrations and business matching events.

A strong UK delegation focusing on agriculture, food and drink

The UK delegation will see more than 120 companies across sectors with leading brands in agriculture, food and drink. World-leading company Diageo is the UK’s Strategic Partner for CIIE, with activity set to include a range of interactive tasting events alongside educational sessions on responsible drinking.

Other partners joining the Department for International trade at the Pavilion include:

Baijiu Evolution

Slimfast

Kendal Nutricare

Ahmad Tea

Wild Bean Café by BP.

CIIE will also provide a snapshot of the range of food and drink from across the UK, with dedicated regional showcases planned for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Midlands and North of England.

Post-EU exit and as the world recovers from COVID-19, CIIE provides an excellent opportunity for the UK and China to further deepen our trading relationship. UK-China trade hit a record breaking £100bn in 2019 and British and Chinese companies signed £2bn worth of deals at 2018’s CIIE.

John Edwards, HM Trade Commissioner for China said: